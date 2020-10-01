Kalisto opens up on his past injuries in WWE

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio (h/t Wrestling Inc), Kalisto talked about his time wrestling in WWE and the issues that he has suffered over the years in injuries.

WWE Superstar Kalisto talked about his injuries

Kalisto talked about the injuries that he has suffered in WWE. He talked about how he had suffered injuries in December of 2019 and then the COVID-19 pandemic had meant that he could not go train either.

"You can say that. Well with me, I mean – because of injuries – the last injury that I had was in December [2019]. I had a separated shoulder with some ligament tear which cost me to have a longer recovery, especially because of COVID-19. So, I couldn't go to training or anything like that and I had to do my own therapy. I had to find my own self. That's when I kept asking myself questions, 'What am I doing? What have I done in the past?' I have just been going straight down the road."

Kalisto admitted that he looked back at his last two years in WWE, and said that he felt that time went by too fast. As a result, he decided that he would work in WWE to ensure that he was a better person and a performer.

"I started analyzing my life and analyzing myself. I need to be better not only health-wise, I need to be better mentally as well because, to me, I get lost doing the same thing. There are some moments here and there, but it goes like this, and the years, they go by fast without us knowing because we travel so much and the months turn into years and it just keeps going fast. So, my life just went past by me and to me, man, 'That was two years ago?! Wow that was three years ago! Man!' and to me, that's why I start analyzing myself and just, 'You know what? I'm going to do this; I'm going to do that. I'm going to have a schedule. I'm going to focus. I'm going to do this for me to be a better person and to be a better performer."