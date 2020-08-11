Kamala GoFundMe launched to support family of WWE legend

After the passing of WWE legend James 'Kamala' Harris yesterday, a GoFundMe has been launched to support the family of The Ugandan Giant.

The GoFundMe was launched by Bleacher Report writer Jason King who explained that the GoFundMe campaign was to assist Kamala's wife, Emmer Jean, with such as funeral expenses and other costs. Emmer had become Kamala's primary caretaker after the WWE legend lost both of his legs due to complications owing to diabetes.

I've started a GoFundMe to help Kamala’s wife, Emmer Jean, with funeral expenses and other costs. She’s been a true warrior the past 10 years, quitting her job to serve as his primary caretaker after he lost his legs. Click to Donate: https://t.co/6lzafqKJcx via @gofundme — Jason King (@JasonKingBR) August 10, 2020

The official Kamala GoFundMe page goes into greater detail about the life of The Ugandan Giant and the reasoning behind the GoFundMe campaign:

"To millions of people across the world, Kamala the Ugandan Giant was a wrestling icon who entertained fans for three decades. The image of Kamala slapping his belly after one of his trademark chops or body-slams will forever be etched in our memory. To so many others, though, Kamala was simply James Harris, a good ol’ southerner from Mississippi who loved his wife, long truck rides, crab legs, singing ... and, most of all, laughing. James was one of the kindest, most gentle souls on this earth, and he was taken from us way too soon when he passed Aug. 9 from complications from diabetes. Because James brought so much joy to so many of us, let’s repay the favor and give something back. Along with funeral expenses, this fundraiser will help his wife, Emmer Jean, get back on her feet after a taxing 10 years, as she was forced to quit her job to care for James full time after he lost both of his legs to diabetes. Emmer Jean is a true warrior who stood by her husband’s side until the very end. Let’s honor Kamala - let’s honor JAMES - and give her some help."

You can donate to the Kamala GoFundMe by clicking this link.

WWE pays tribute to Kamala

It was announced yesterday that WWE legend Kamala had passed away at the age of 70.

It has subsequently been revealed that the WWE legend tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday, having potentially contracted the coronavirus during his weekly visits to the dialysis center. Despite seemingly being fine Sunday morning, Kamala would go into cardiac arrest in the afternoon and tragically pass away.

WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70.https://t.co/d0kGY4GcTO — WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2020

Kamala is perhaps best known for his run with WWE during the 1980s in which he would face off against the likes of Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Jake 'The Snake' Roberts along with many other WWE Superstars.

The Sporteskeeda community extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of James Harris.