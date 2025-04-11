Kamala's family issues a statement regarding his WWE Hall of Fame induction

WWE veteran James "Kamala" Harris' family commented on his Hall of Fame induction on social media. The Ugandan Giant will join the Legacy Wing alongside Dory Funk Sr., and Ivan Koloff.

The late wrestler competed in the Stamford-based promotion between 1984 and 1993. He and The Undertaker wrestled in the first-ever televised casket match at Survivor Series in 1992, which The Deadman won.

A few days ago, WWE announced that Kamala will be one of the Legacy inductees into the Hall of Fame. His family commented on his induction via a Facebook post:

"On behalf of our family, we want to extend our deepest thanks to WWE for the incredible honor of inducting James Harris, known and loved around the world as Kamala "The Ugandan Giant," into the WWE Hall of Fame. James' story is one of strength, resilience, and perseverance. Growing up in poverty after losing his father at a young age, James worked as a sharecropper to help support his family. It was through sheer determination that he carved out a path to greatness..."

The post continued:

"Though his later years were marked by hardship, health challenges, and heartbreak-through it all, his faith in Jesus Christ remained a constant source of strength. We know James would be overwhelmed with joy to be welcomed back into the WWE family-a place where he always felt at home. To the fans, to WWE, to 16 Creative, and to every friend and family member who has never stopped believing in his legacy-thank you. Your love, support, and tireless efforts made this moment possible. Because of you, Kamala's legacy will forever be etched into the history of professional wrestling."

You can check out the post below:

Kamala's last WWE match took place on RAW in 2006

The last time The Ugandan Giant competed in a WWE ring was on the June 26, 2006 episode of RAW. He collided with Umaga in a singles match, which the latter won via pinfall after hitting The Samoan Spike.

James Harris also faced Randy Orton on the August 11, 2005, episode of SmackDown, but the match ended in a no contest after an interruption by The Undertaker, who sent The Viper a message.

