Kane on the dream opponent he never faced in WWE

Glenn Jacobs faced almost every top star in WWE during his 20+ years as the Kane character. However, he never stepped into the ring with Andre the Giant.

The 55-year-old debuted as Kane in 1997 after previously appearing as Dr. Isaac Yankem, Fake Diesel, and Unabomb. His first appearance for the company took place in 1995, four years after Andre the Giant’s last WWE match.

Asked on “The Bam Show” if he could face anyone in wrestling history, the legendary superstar immediately responded with WWE’s inaugural Hall of Famer.

“Andre the Giant,” Jacobs said. “He passed away before I got into the business, so I never even met him. And I never saw him live.” [35:32-35:45]

Andre the Giant passed away in January 1993 at the age of 46 due to congestive heart failure. At the time, Jacobs had only just started his wrestling career.

Kane discussed Andre the Giant with The Undertaker

Mark Calaway debuted as The Undertaker in November 1990. Andre the Giant, billed at seven-foot-four and over 500 pounds, still wrestled sporadically as an in-ring competitor during that time.

Glenn Jacobs added that his legendary tag team partner has told him stories about the Frenchman’s incredible size compared to other large superstars.

“You talk with Undertaker and he was like, ‘Andre would make Big Show look small,’ and I’m like, ‘Good God,’ right?” Jacobs continued. “I mean, Big Show makes me look like a little kid and I’m legit six-eight and over 300 pounds. I’m like an NFL lineman.” [36:11-36:27]

Andre the Giant is widely viewed as one of WWE’s greatest superstars. His biggest career highlight came in 1987 when he faced Hulk Hogan in the main event of WrestleMania 3.

