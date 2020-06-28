Kane forced to miss political event due to health issue

The entire event had to be postponed due to Kane's health issue.

The WWE Legend has been the Mayor of Knox County since 2018.

It is being reported that Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, popularly known as Kane to the WWE faithful, was forced to miss a fundraising event for Eric Brakey due to a health issue.

Eric Brakey is a politician running for election to represent Maine's 2nd Congressional District in the U.S House and the fundraising campaign event, called 'Liberty and Lobsters', had to be postponed due to Kane's absence.

It was revealed in the official statement that Kane's health issue was thankfully not serious. The new date and other additional details of the postponed event are yet to be revealed.

Here's the statement issued by Brakey's team:

Unfortunately, we must postpone tonight's previously scheduled Liberty and Lobsters event. Our special guest Mayor Glenn Jacobs has come down with a health issue. While it is not serious, it does make it impossible for him to attend. A new date for the event will be announced in the coming weeks. We'll keep you posted regarding the new date and details. Thank you for your continued support, and we hope to see you at an event in the future! - Brakey for Congress Team

Today's Knox County COVID-19 update. 211 active cases (up 14 from yesterday). 627 recoveries (up 22). 843 positive tests overall. 18 currently hospitalized (up 6). 5 deaths. — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) June 27, 2020

What's Kane up to these days?

Ever since being elected as the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee in May 2018, Kane has focussed all his time and energy on his political career as a Republican.

The last time we saw Kane on WWE TV was on the January 17th edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Big Red Machine showed up to aid his Team Hell No partner Daniel Bryan in the feud against Bray Wyatt/The Fiend.

Kane didn't wrestle during the show and was just there to add another layer to Bryan's storyline with The Fiend heading into this year's Royal Rumble.

Kane's last proper match was at Crown Jewel in 2018 where he teamed up with The Undertaker to take on Shawn Michaels and Triple H. The 53-year-old WWE Veteran also won the 24/7 title from R-Truth on the September 16th episode of RAW. He dropped the title on the same night to R-Truth.

While Kane hasn't officially announced his in-ring retirement and is still signed to WWE, his mayoral duties have certainly limited his WWE appearances.

We at Sportskeeda hope Kane's health improves and send our well wishes to the WWE legend.