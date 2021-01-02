Kane reacts to Brodie Lee's death

2020 ended in the most unfortunate of ways for the wrestling community as Brodie Lee passed away at the age of 41 due to a lung-related issue. AEW put together one of the greatest tribute shows of all time with their last Dynamite episode to honor Brodie Lee. WWE also paid homage to Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper, with an emotional video package. The WWE Superstars also paid their tributes to Lee during the final episode of RAW for 2020.

The reactions to the passing of Brodie Lee have continued to flood the internet as the former AEW TNT Champion was a respected and well-liked figured in the wrestling world.

I was shocked: Kane on being informed about Brodie Lee's death

Kane was a guest on the 'Taking You To School: Getting to Know Dr. Tom Prichard podcast with John Poz, and the Big Red Machine shared his reaction to Brodie Lee's untimely death.

Kane admitted that he was shocked when a friend of his texted him about Brodie Lee's passing. Kane said that Lee, real name Jon Huber, was a sweetheart and a very good human being. Kane recalled that he never saw Brodie Lee in a bad mood, and that the former Intercontinental Champion had a knack for making everybody laugh.

"I was shocked. A friend of mine texted me and told me, and I was like, there's no way. Jon was such a good guy. He was a sweetheart, just a good person. I don't think I ever saw him in a bad mood. He always had something to say to brighten your spirits and make you laugh."

Pat really is a legend: Kane on Pat Patterson's death

Wrestling lost one of its most influential figures in Pat Patterson in 2020, and the passing of the WWE Hall of Famer impacted several legendary performers. Pat Patterson played a significant role in helping grow several iconic careers, and Kane's career was one of them.

Kane said that he was fortunate to have worked closely with Pat Patterson. Kane added that Pat Patterson influenced several aspects of his career, whether it was as a booker or mentor.

"I was very fortunate to know Pat. Of course, he was very influential in my career as a booker, a mentor, and in-ring stuff with him and Gerry Brisco when they were together, which was always a lot of fun."

Kane believed that the word 'legend' is often used a little too loosely, but Pat Patterson was a true legend of the business.

"Pat really is a legend. I think sometimes we use that term a little too loosely, but definitely, in his case, it applies." H/t WrestlingNews.co

Kane last appeared at Undertaker's Farewell event at Survivor Series, and we hope to see the veteran Superstar on WWE TV sooner rather than later.