Kane reveals the one thing he'll never forgive Mick Foley for

23 years ago today, WWE held the 1998 King of the Ring in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The main event saw Kane defeat "Stone Cold" Steve Austin for the WWE Championship in a first blood match. But that 24-hour title reign will forever be overshadowed by a match that took place earlier on in the show, where Mankind faced The Undertaker inside Hell in a Cell.

While Mick Foley took to Twitter very early this morning to celebrate the historic matchup, Kane commented on it this afternoon, joking that he would never forgive Mick Foley for stealing his thunder, tweeting out:

"I'll never forgive @RealMickFoley for stealing my thunder by redefining "hardcore" the same night!!" Kane tweeted.

I'll never forgive @RealMickFoley for stealing my thunder by redefining "hardcore" the same night!! https://t.co/TNNANCDnTF — Kane (@KaneWWE) June 28, 2021

Kane's WWE title win was overshadowed by Mick Foley's Hell in a Cell match with The Undertaker

While it's obvious that Kane is only joking with Mick Foley, he's not wrong about Foley and The Undertaker stealing the thunder from everyone else on that pay-per-view.

Even the most hardcore members of the WWE Universe would have a hard time remembering the rest of that King of the Ring card because the Hell in a Cell match is still talked about regularly to this day.

Kane went on to drop the WWE Championship back to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin the following night on Monday Night RAW. He wouldn't get another world championship run in the company until 2010 when he cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase that he won earlier that evening against the newly crowned champion, Rey Mysterio.

WHERE WERE YOU 23 YEARS AGO, TODAY?



I had a wrestling match in Pittsburgh.



JUNE 28, 1998 - HELL IN A CELL pic.twitter.com/r9aOqZmJNi — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) June 28, 2021

Were you a wrestling fan 23 years ago today? What memories do you have of this King of the Ring pay-per-view? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

