Kane reveals that he was successful in WWE because of The Undertaker
- The Undertaker seems to have really played a huge role in this Superstar's career!
- Kane won the Tag Team Championship twice with The Undertaker
Former World Champion Kane has revealed that The Undertaker is the reason why he was so successful in WWE. Kane won quite a few Championships during his time in WWE, two of which were Tag Team Titles with The Undertaker.
Speaking on WWE’s The Bump, Kane credited The Undertaker for him having a great career as a pro-wrestler. Kane went as far as claiming that he wouldn’t have been in the position that he is today had it not been for The Deadman.
“Mark Calaway [The Undertaker] just means a lot to me and my family. And again, the reason why I was successful in WWE, a lot of the reasons, was because of him, because he believed in me.
“I wouldn’t be where I am today if it hadn’t been for him. He is like a big brother [to me]. My relationship with him means a lot.”
Kane and The Undertaker share a special bond
The character of Kane debuted as The Undertaker’s brother at Badd Blood: In Your House. He interrupted The Deadman’s match against Shawn Michaels to lay him out with a Tombstone Piledriver, which ended up costing The Phenom the match.
Kane is currently the mayor of Knox County but appears on WWE's programming every now and then.