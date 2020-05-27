Kane credits The Undertaker for him having a successful career

Former World Champion Kane has revealed that The Undertaker is the reason why he was so successful in WWE. Kane won quite a few Championships during his time in WWE, two of which were Tag Team Titles with The Undertaker.

Speaking on WWE’s The Bump, Kane credited The Undertaker for him having a great career as a pro-wrestler. Kane went as far as claiming that he wouldn’t have been in the position that he is today had it not been for The Deadman.

“Mark Calaway [The Undertaker] just means a lot to me and my family. And again, the reason why I was successful in WWE, a lot of the reasons, was because of him, because he believed in me.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today if it hadn’t been for him. He is like a big brother [to me]. My relationship with him means a lot.”

Kane and The Undertaker share a special bond

The character of Kane debuted as The Undertaker’s brother at Badd Blood: In Your House. He interrupted The Deadman’s match against Shawn Michaels to lay him out with a Tombstone Piledriver, which ended up costing The Phenom the match.

Kane is currently the mayor of Knox County but appears on WWE's programming every now and then.