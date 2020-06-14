Kane reveals what WWE had initially planned to name him

Do you think this name would have made the same impact?

Kane made his debut during WWE's first Hell In A Cell match.

Kane debuted in 1997

The Big Red Monster debuted as The Undertaker's brother in 1997 at Badd Blood: In Your House. Kane's debut is one of the greatest debut's the WWE Universe has ever witnessed. Since then, The Undertaker's brother has stirred a storm in the WWE. He has played a critical role in establishing WWE has one of the world's leading Pro-Wrestling promotions today.

WWE's initial name for Kane

Glenn Jacobs, aka Kane, was in an interview with Sports Illustrated. During the interview, the Mayor of Knox County recalled his time in the WWE and the impact of The Undertaker on his career. Kane shared what WWE planned to call him initially.

"The original name of the character was Inferno. I didn’t like that very much. I though it sounded cartoonish. Bruce Prichard always liked the name Kane, and I liked it, too. It played off Cain and Abel in the Bible, the good brother and the bad brother, and we pitched that. The name got changed, we finally figured out the outfit, and then I had my debut at the [Badd Blood] pay per view."

Kane wreaked havoc on his debut. He made his way to the ring and ripped the Hell In A Cell door off the cage. He went on to Tombstone The Undertaker, giving Shawn Michaels the win in the very first Hell In A Cell match.

Since then, Kane has shared a love-hate relationship with his brother in the WWE. The two formed one of the most dominant tag teams, The Brothers of Destruction. They have held the Tag Team gold on three occasions in the promotion.

Kane has faced The Undertaker twice at WrestleMania. Once at WrestleMania 14 and once again at WrestleMania 20, losing at both events.

The Devil's Favorite Demon is a Grand Slam Champion in the WWE and is also a Money In The Bank winner. He cashed in the Briefcase on the same night he had won it on Rey Mysterio to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

From wrestling, Kane transitioned into an authoritative onscreen figure when he aligned with The Authority. He was given the role of Director of Operations, which was a storyline position that he portrayed on TV.