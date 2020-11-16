Kane and The Undertaker revealed who they felt should have ended the iconic Streak on their documentary 'Brothers of Destruction' on the WWE Network. The on-screen brothers felt that Roman Reigns should have actually been the first person to end the Streak.

The Undertaker's streak of 21 wins had originally come to an end at WrestleMania 30 when he lost to Brock Lesnar, in what was one of the most shocking moments in wrestling history.

Since then, The Phenom beat both Bray Wyatt and Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 31 and 32 respectively, to take his streak to 23-1. However, The Undertaker lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 in what was meant to signify the end of his career.

The Phenom felt that he did not put in his best performance against Reigns, and it was revealed that he even apologized to The Big Dog for his poor performance. Truly a mark of a professional who wants to showcase his best every time he enters the ring.

The Undertaker wanted a young Superstar to be the one to end The Streak; Kane agrees

The fact that The Undertaker wanted someone young to end his Streak, doesn't come as a huge shock. It is well known that The Deadman wanted an up and coming wrestler to be the one to beat him. Talking on the 'Brothers of Destruction' documentary, he confirmed that he would have been fine if Roman Reigns was the one to end his streak, and not Lesnar.

"I thought there would be somebody, like Roman would have been, I think Roman would have been fine." H/t Fightful

Kane also agreed with The Undertaker on this matter, suggesting it would have added more 'luster' to the end of The Streak.

"Yeah. I just feel that it would have made a Roman, you know, it would have put even more luster on that." H/t Fightful

In both The Undertaker and Kane's eyes, the purpose of ending The Streak was not just to signify the end of an era, but also put over a young talent who could potentially be the face of the next generation.

Roman Reigns is still one of the biggest Superstars in WWE today and has been working his magic as a heel on SmackDown.

However, it would have been special if the current Universal Champion was the first Superstar to put an end to The Streak at WrestleMania.