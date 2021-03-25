Reason why Kane told WWE legend The Undertaker was going to "kill" him in the ring

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently recalled an incident in which Kane jokingly stated that The Undertaker was going to kill him in the ring.

On a recent episode of Busted Open, Bully Ray described a memorable in-ring moment during a feud between the Dudley Boyz and The Brothers of Destruction (Kane and The Undertaker.) The Hall of Famer said that The Undertaker hated taking chops, a strike that Bully Ray liked doing in the ring.

During one match, Ray chopped The Undertaker, which made Kane laugh. The Big Red Monster then joked that The Undertaker was going to "kill" Ray.

"Undertaker does not like to be chopped. He hates it. He'll deal with it but he hates it. And I knew that he did not like to be chopped. And one of the things that I like to do in the ring is chop guys, and not chop for the sake of chopping but actually have my chops mean something. Well I remember one night I locked up with 'Taker and I think I bullrushed him into the corner and I gave him a couple of shoulder tackles to the mid-section, I wore him down a little bit and I took his right arm and draped it over the top rope. I took his left arm and draped it over the other rope, and I then - I don't know why I did this, but I rifled off a shot and I chopped him. And after I chopped him, I kept my head down - straight down.

"Because in that moment in time I realized, 'Boy, you done f'd up.' And everything stopped for a second. There was no sight, no sound, no nothing. Like time stood still. And all I heard coming from Undertaker's corner was his brother Kane, all 6'6", 350 pounds of him, I see him jumping up and down in the corner, like a fat kid in a candy store and he's going, '(laughs hysterically) He's going to kill you (laughs), he's going to kill you.' I'm looking at Kane, but I'm listening to Glenn Jacobs basking in the glory of the fact that I was about to get killed."

My favorite part of the chop story was seeing Kane out of the corner of my eye, standing on the apron, jumping up and down and screaming ... “oh boy, he’s gonna kill you!!”

Bully Ray said that The Undertaker was not happy, and he told Ray to reverse him so he would land a big boot. Ray did what he was told to do, but he amusingly shouted, 'Here comes my receipt.' The Undertaker then dropped him with a big boot.

Kane and The Undertaker were a legendary tag team

The Brothers of Destruction in WWE

Kane and The Undertaker, or The Brothers of Destruction, were phenomenal singles wrestlers who won many titles. But they also won a few tag team titles when they were paired together.

They held the WWF Tag Team Championship twice, and they also won the WCW Tag Team Championship.

If you think The Undertaker and Kane are just 2 scary looking dudes who show no emotion, watch their tag team run from 2001. You'll be surprised how many funny segments they produced.



Earlier this week, Kane was announced as a member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

