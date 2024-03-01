Kane and Triple H address WWE legend's major backstage heat

Kane and Triple H featured heavily on WWE programming in the mid-to-late 1990s. In a recent documentary series, both men recalled how The Rock initially struggled to win over fellow wrestlers in the locker room.

The Rock made his WWE in-ring debut under the name Rocky Maivia at Survivor Series 1996. The then-rookie's first match was given a lot of promotion. He also received regular opportunities on television even though many fans rejected his babyface persona.

The latest episode of A&E's WWE Rivals focused on Triple H's feud with The Rock. In a short interview clip, Kane said the latter instantly upset other roster members due to his prominent position on the card:

"I'll tell you, when he first came in, there was some jealousy, and people were like, 'Oh, why are they pushing this kid?' and he struggled with that."

Triple H admitted he was one of the wrestlers who questioned why WWE's higher-ups were so keen on The Rock:

"I can remember him coming in and just taking a ton of s**t from people. I would look at it like everybody else, like, 'F**k this guy, getting a push when somebody else should be getting that push,' and he just comes in here and he's getting all this stuff. There's a part of you that thinks that way."

The rivalry between The Rock and Triple H was one of the biggest storylines in WWE's Attitude Era. Although they legitimately disliked each other earlier in their careers, the two men have gone on to become good friends.

Triple H was jealous of The Rock's WWE title win

Two years after his debut, The Rock beat Mankind in the final of a tournament at Survivor Series 1998 to capture the WWE Championship for the first time.

Triple H, who had never won a world title at that point, disliked the fact that his rival held WWE's most prestigious championship before him:

"It was a big deal at the time. Titles didn't change hands as often. I can remember being jealous of that."

The Game had to wait another nine months before finally winning the WWE Championship. His long-awaited title victory took place on the August 23, 1999, episode of RAW in a match against Mankind.

