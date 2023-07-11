Kane vs Stone Cold Steve Austin to happen in 2023? Not in the way you think

Kane and Stone Cold Steve Austin had an incredibly heated rivalry back in the day in WWE. Their feud even got so intense that the two had a few altercations where The Big Red Machine was forced to remove his mask. Now, a different version of their rivalry could take place if all works out. The popular Blue Kane has challenged Stone Cold ET to a match.

Stone Cold ET rose to fame many years ago. He made an appearance dressed as a cross `between WWE Superstar Stone Cold Steve Austin and the movie character ET. Blue Kane is another wrestler who has gained popularity over the past few weeks. Instead of being dressed in red like the original Kane, this version is dressed in blue. In addition to the color change, he claims to have the power to summon snow and ice at his will.

Now, Blue Kane has called out Stone Cold ET to a match and he isn't kidding. He answered a Twitter user's question regarding his authenticity about being a real wrestler.

"I am officially challenging Stone Cold ET to a match"

Will Blue Kane vs Stone Cold ET really happen?

If Blue Kane has his way, it looks like he will make the match a reality. Not only did he call out Stone Cold ET, but also ensured that his challenge is not taken as a joke by wrestling fans.

In another tweet, he clarified that he wasn't joking and wanted Stone Cold ET to answer him.

"Also I'm not joking. Someone give me Stone Cold ET. I will send him back to the deepest coldest parts of space."

Stone Cold ET is not the only person that Blue Kane has called out. Earlier this month, he called out Matt Cardona. He challenged the former WWE Superstar to a Freezer Match.

