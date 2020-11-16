Kane on his WWE retirement; how it will be different from The Undertaker's

The Brothers of Destruction, the tag team of Kane and The Undertaker, dominated WWE for a brief period in the early 2000s, after the two had feuded against each other in the years prior to that. The Undertaker has been a key part of Kane's career in WWE, which began back in 1997, and the duo has been paired with or against each other on numerous occasions since then.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Kane opened up about his retirement from WWE, and revealed how he may not get the sendoff that The Phenom has got.

Kane reveals how his retirement from WWE will be different from The Undertaker's

Kane said that the way The Undertaker is saying goodbye to the WWE Universe happens rarely in the company and that it was "wonderful" to see him get it. He then revealed how he may not get the same sendoff.

"Very rarely do people in WWE get to go out on their own terms. It just happens. Whether it’s an injury or a creative falling out. The way he is going out doesn’t happen very often. So it’s wonderful to see someone like Undertaker have that. I’ve never had that big last sendoff. Don’t know if I will, and that’s okay. It is what it is. Truly, if I were thinking of a storybook ending of a WWE career, I think Mark was able to do that, and I’m really happy about that."

The Undertaker will bid goodbye to the WWE Universe next Sunday at Survivor Series, 30 years after he debuted at the same pay-per-view, on the very same day in WWE. The Deadman's last match in WWE came at WrestleMania 36 earlier this year, when he faced AJ Styles in a Boneyard match.

Kane, meanwhile, hasn't wrestled in WWE since 2018 when he teamed up with The Undertaker to face Shawn Michaels and Triple H at Crown Jewel. He did appear earlier this year on an episode of SmackDown, when he came to the aid of another of his old tag team partners, Daniel Bryan.