Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows return to NJPW, attack former Bullet Club stablemate after huge title change

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows have officially made their return to New Japan-Pro Wrestling. The two former WWE Superstars made their presence known at the Wrestling Dontaku 2022 event as they attacked Tama Tonga.

Tonga was victorious over now-former Bullet Club stablemate EVIL, capturing the NEVER Openweight Championship in the process. However, his championship celebration was cut short, courtesy of The Good Brothers.

The former IWGP Tag Team Champions took out Jado with a Magic Killer and prevented Tama's brother Tanga Loa from making the save. Anderson then picked up the NEVER Openweight Championship, briefly hinting that he might be next in line to challenge for the title.

Karl concluded the brutal assault after hitting Tonga with a Gun Stun of his own on the NEVER Openweight Championship. The Good Brothers certainly put the rest of the NJPW roster on notice with their appearance.

The two made their NJPW exit in 2016 and signed with WWE. Anderson and Gallows briefly reunited with former stablemate AJ Styles in the promotion forming The Club/The OC. They also had a brief reunion with Bullet Club founder Finn Balor during their time in WWE.

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows are former multi-time IWGP Tag Team Champions

The Good Brothers are former three-time IWGP Tag Team Champions and were highly successful during their initial run in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows originally made their return to NJPW in 2021.

In June 2021, it was announced that The Good Brothers would be returning to the company for the first time since 2016, as part of the US-based show NJPW STRONG.

Anderson and Gallows went on to win the Tag Team Turbulence tournament and also defeated Jon Moxley and Yuji Nagata at NJPW Resurgence. After the same match, The Good Brothers were confronted by the Guerrillas of Destiny.

What do you think of the Good Brothers' return to NJPW? Sound off in the comments below.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Pratik Singh