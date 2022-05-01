×
Create
Notifications

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows return to NJPW, attack former Bullet Club stablemate after huge title change

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows were brought back into the Bullet Club earlier this year by Jay White
Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows were brought back into the Bullet Club earlier this year by Jay White
Soumik Datta
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified May 01, 2022 05:42 PM IST
News

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows have officially made their return to New Japan-Pro Wrestling. The two former WWE Superstars made their presence known at the Wrestling Dontaku 2022 event as they attacked Tama Tonga.

Tonga was victorious over now-former Bullet Club stablemate EVIL, capturing the NEVER Openweight Championship in the process. However, his championship celebration was cut short, courtesy of The Good Brothers.

The former IWGP Tag Team Champions took out Jado with a Magic Killer and prevented Tama's brother Tanga Loa from making the save. Anderson then picked up the NEVER Openweight Championship, briefly hinting that he might be next in line to challenge for the title.

Karl concluded the brutal assault after hitting Tonga with a Gun Stun of his own on the NEVER Openweight Championship. The Good Brothers certainly put the rest of the NJPW roster on notice with their appearance.

／🏟WRESTLING DONTAKU 2022🏟＼第6試合終了後、乱入してきたのは@MachineGunKA & @The_BigLG ‼️リング上のタマ・トンガと邪道を襲撃💥一体どんな展開を見せるのか⁉️📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡👀視聴＆登録⏩njpwworld.com#njdontaku #njpw https://t.co/IxDi0EQe0K

The two made their NJPW exit in 2016 and signed with WWE. Anderson and Gallows briefly reunited with former stablemate AJ Styles in the promotion forming The Club/The OC. They also had a brief reunion with Bullet Club founder Finn Balor during their time in WWE.

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows are former multi-time IWGP Tag Team Champions

The Good Brothers are former three-time IWGP Tag Team Champions and were highly successful during their initial run in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows originally made their return to NJPW in 2021.

帰って来たぞ！🇯🇵 😘 @njpw1972 @njpwworld @njpwglobal @The_BigLG

In June 2021, it was announced that The Good Brothers would be returning to the company for the first time since 2016, as part of the US-based show NJPW STRONG.

Anderson and Gallows went on to win the Tag Team Turbulence tournament and also defeated Jon Moxley and Yuji Nagata at NJPW Resurgence. After the same match, The Good Brothers were confronted by the Guerrillas of Destiny.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think of the Good Brothers' return to NJPW? Sound off in the comments below.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Pratik Singh

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी