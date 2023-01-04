Create

Karl Anderson loses the NEVER Openweight Championship to former Bullet Club member at Wrestle Kingdom 17

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jan 04, 2023 03:58 PM IST
Karl Anderson lost the NEVER Openweight Title at the Tokyo Dome
Karl Anderson is a RAW Superstar

Karl Anderson has lost the NEVER Openweight Championship to Tama Tonga at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Anderson previously defeated the former Bullet Club member to win the title. He then signed with WWE and returned alongside Luke Gallows to side with AJ Styles.

The Machine Gun briefly returned to NJPW to successfully defend the title against Hikuleo before being challenged by Tama. This angle led to a rematch at the Tokyo Dome, which was won by the 40-year-old star.

🔥東京ドーム大会 WRESTLE KINGDOM 17🔥NEVER無差別級選手権試合‼️かつての仲間、プロレスの師匠…タマ・トンガは今日勝って師匠超えを果たせるか⁉️🆚 @MachineGunKA × @Tama_Tonga 📲 LIVE on #njpwworld📡登録＆視聴｜Sign Up Now‼︎⇒njpwworld.com#njpw #wk17 #WWE https://t.co/7P4p476oYo

The finish to the match saw Tama hit a Gun Stun from the second rope before struggling to hit a second one. He went for the pinfall on Anderson and successfully won the title.

This could potentially mark the end of Anderson's stint in NJPW. He is expected to return to WWE and reunite with Luke Gallows, AJ Styles, and 'Michin' Mia Yim, his stablemates in The O.C.

Good luck 👍🏻 @Tama_Tonga twitter.com/njpwglobal/sta…

The Machine Gun also walked out at the Tokyo Dome, representing The O.C. He and Gallows were previously recruited back into the Bullet Club by Jay White. However, their tenure with the group could potentially come to an end after NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Did you enjoy Karl Anderson's tenure as the NEVER Openweight Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Pratik Singh
