Karl Anderson opens up on AJ Styles split in WWE; John Cena featured

WWE Superstar Karl Anderson reflected on The O.C.'s split from AJ Styles, who abandoned his stable in late December 2023. Anderson shared a throwback image on social media featuring John Cena while also commenting on their current situation.

The 44-year-old star shared a picture on his Instagram stories featuring The O.C. beating up Cena eight years ago. It was when Styles first turned heel in WWE and feuded with The Cenation Leader. Anderson and Luke Gallows even helped The Phenomenal One defeat Cena at Money in the Bank 2016.

"Time moves on, appreciate the present, look forward to the future," Karl Anderson shared.

Check out a screengrab of Anderson's Instagram story below:

Trending

Karl Anderson shared this picture on his Instagram account.

The Good Brothers, consisting of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, and AJ Styles have gone their separate ways with varying kinds of results. Anderson and Gallows were drafted to WWE SmackDown and then went back to NXT to pursue the white and gold brand's tag team championship.

They are set to face Axiom and Nathan Frazer for the NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT Battleground 2024. They recently got a win over Edris Enofe and Malik Blade this past Tuesday on NXT.

On the other hand, Styles most recently challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash France. He has been teasing a new challenge with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis since losing in the first round of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament.

Karl Anderson having fun working in WWE NXT

In an interview with Bully Ray on the Busted Open Radio podcast last month, Karl Anderson opened up about The O.C.'s stint in NXT. Anderson revealed that it was a refreshing and fun experience working with up-and-coming superstars trying to make it to WWE's main roster.

"That was fun. Geez, you know, having the opportunity to go down there and seeing the guys that are truly new to professional wrestling. The couple of kids that we worked about a month ago, that we wrestled with, were, you know, they're only two years in pro wrestling and only two years into training. So being able to talk with them, about talking through a match and talking inside the ring about a match and then after the match listening and talking to them about the match, it just was kind of fun," Karl Anderson said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

In addition to Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, Mia Yim has also seen time in NXT recently. She qualified for the Ladder Match to determine the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback