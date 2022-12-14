Karl Anderson retains the NEVER Openweight Championship after returning to NJPW, challenged by former Bullet Club member

Karl Anderson retained the NEVER Openweight Championship upon his return to New Japan Pro Wrestling at the World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League Finals.

After months of back and forth, The Machine Gun finally crossed paths with Hikuleo. The original match between the two men was postponed due to Anderson's commitment to WWE since returning to the company in October.

The closing stages of the match saw Hikuleo attempting a chokeslam, but Anderson reversed into the Gun Stun, leading to him winning the match and retaining his title.

Post-match, Anderson delivered a message by looking straight into the camera, claiming that he wasn't coming over to NJPW to drop his championship.

"I ain’t coming over here to drop no titles. You think I’m coming back to New Japan Pro-Wrestling to do a jiz-zob?" said Anderson.

Tama Tonga challenged Karl Anderson for Wrestle Kingdom 17

Following his win over Hikuleo, Karl Anderson was challenged by Tama Tonga, the man whom he originally defeated to win the NEVER Openweight Championship at Dominion 6.12.

Tama charged into the ring to confront his former Bullet Club stablemate. Anderson didn't waste any time and quickly traded blows with the former multi-time IWGP Tag Team Champion.

After taking out Tama Tonga, The Machine Gun announced that he would defend his NEVER Openweight Championship against his former Bullet Club stablemate at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th.

Tama Tonga will aim to become a two-time NEVER Openweight Champion in early 2023. His first run with the championship ended on a disappointing note after he dethroned current Bullet Club member Evil.

The current match card for Wrestle Kingdom 17 will feature Jay White defending his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada. Meanwhile, Kenny Omega will also return to NJPW to face Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

