Karl Anderson reveals if The OC has re-signed with WWE

Karl Anderson made it clear whether The OC has re-signed with WWE or not.

Karl Anderson could not have been more clear with The OC's current status.

The pandemic hit everyone hard, and even a major WWE conglomerate like WWE had to go through some cost-cutting measures. In April 2020, they had to go through a lot of releases. An incredible number of WWE Superstars and employees were released from the company during that time, and that included The OC — Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. Given that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows had both been a part of the main event of WrestleMania 36 during the Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles, their releases came as a rather large shock for everyone concerned.

I’ve watched greats in this business have their “last match” too many times. @AJStylesOrg is putting a tired cowboy down. We’re not the #4Horsemen ... but we’re definitely the 3 #BoneyardGoodBrothers. #WrestleMania@WWE

@LukeGallowsWWE #TheOC — Karl Anderson (@MachineGunKA) April 3, 2020

There were some reports that WWE was offering contracts to some of the recently released Superstars, but when a fan theorized that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows had already been re-signed by the company, Anderson spoke out and revealed that was not the case at all.

Karl Anderson on if The OC has re-signed with WWE

For a while now, there have been reports that WWE has been offering contracts to a number of Superstars that they had released to see if they would re-sign with the company. With Drake Maverick publicly rejoining the company on WWE NXT and Kurt Angle working with WWE and making several appearances for the company, there seemed to be some credence to the rumors.

However, when it comes to The OC returning to WWE, it may be safe to say that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have no intention of returning to the company. When Karl Anderson retweeted a recent WWE tweet regarding The Undertaker's retirement, a fan theorized that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows had actually re-signed with the company for some time now and would be making a surprise return to WWE next month.

I’m making an outside bold prediction that The Good Brothers have likely been rehired by WWE around the last 2 Weeks and they are awaiting July 18, to throw one of the biggest swerve in Wrestling and The O.C. will soon rejoice🍷🍾🤘 pic.twitter.com/j13Tzl0H2S — AYUB ABDI (@AyubMohidin1) June 22, 2020

Karl Anderson was not happy hearing this theory at all and made it known that he had not re-signed with WWE and asked the fan to quote him on that.

Karl Anderson had some harsh words for the fan

Given that Karl Anderson had some rather heated words for the fan, it seems clear that he has no intention of returning to WWE at the moment.