"Karma is a b*tch just like you" - Nikkita Lyons takes a massive dig at current female WWE Superstar

NXT star Nikkita Lyons recently sent out a message to her former tag team partner Zoey Stark following the latter's betrayal.

On the most recent episode of NXT, Lyons and Stark faced Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. After a prolonged brawl, it was Carter and Chance who retained their titles.

After the match concluded, Zoey attacked her tag team partner as well as Carter and Chance as the show went off the air.

Taking to social media, Zoey Stark blew off some steam and implied that Lyons was a burden that she was now free of. Nikkita responded to Stark's message with a nasty dig at her former partner.

"Karma’s a b*tch just like you."

Shawn Michaels said that Nikkita Lyons and Bron Breakker may come up to the main roster soon

WWE legend Shawn Michaels revealed that NXT stars Nikkita Lyons and Bron Breakker might get to the main roster very soon.

While speaking in an interview with Corey Graves on his After The Bell podcast, Shawn mentioned that he had discussions regarding the same with WWE's creative head Triple H.

When asked which NXT stars might be main roster-bound, Michaels named Lyons and Breakker as the two potential superstars.

"Absolutely. And again, there certainly is [that opportunity]. There’s going to continue to be,” Michaels said. “Look, I text Hunter every day anyway. So we talk on a regular basis anyway, I might as well throw in, ‘How about some NXT people [appear on the main roster]? How about some of your people [come] down here?’ I say that jokingly, but as you know, these are all things that we wanted to do before. But it wasn’t our decision. It’s something that we’ve always talked about,” said Shawn Michaels.

It will be quite exciting to see if Nikkita Lyons and Bron can make their place on the main roster or not.

