Karmen Petrovic spotted with legend after confirming her relationship with WWE star

NXT's resident Olympic-level athlete Karmen Petrovic was recently seen with a WWE legend following Tuesday's show. Petrovic had a memorable episode of NXT, finally confirming her relationship with a fellow star.

The on-screen romance between the Gold Blooded superstar and Ashante "Thee" Adonis has been budding over the past few weeks. They had their hiccups due to Adonis' reputation as a playboy backstage and a run-in with Nikkita Lyons.

But on Tuesday's episode of NXT, Petrovic and Adonis kissed to confirm their relationship. It will be interesting to see whether Lyons gets involved again and tries to ruin what the new couple has.

Trending

Following a passionate moment on television, Karmen Petrovic shared an image of Mickie James backstage on NXT. James, who has not signed to contract, is currently part of WWE's latest partnership with A&E called WWE LFG (Legends and Future Greats).

"With the godmother herself," Petrovic tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Mickie James is currently the creative director, head of female talent and executive producer of Ohio Valley Wrestling. James has always been linked to a WWE return, given that her husband is SmackDown general manager and backstage producer Nick Aldis.

Karmen Petrovic explains the origin of her ring name

Just like most WWE Superstars, Karmen Petrovic is just a ring name. Her real name is Monika Klisara, who was a karateka before making the transition to pro wrestling.

To become a WWE Superstar, Klisara chose the name "Karmen Petrovic" because she liked the first name. She got the surname from NBA legend Drazen Petrovic, who passed away at the height of his career. It was to honor her Eastern European origins since she was born in Bosnia and Herzegovina before her parents migrated to Canada.

"People don't know I have an Eastern European background. I wanted to keep it in my last name. Petrovic, I came up with because there was a popular and legendary basketball player, Drazen Petrovic, who was a national hero in Yugoslavia," Klisara said on The Wrestling Conversations with The Classic. [H/T: Fightful]

Petrovic has only been wrestling for less than two years, so there's plenty of room to grow. With her on-screen love life booming, maybe it's a sign of things to come for the rest of 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback