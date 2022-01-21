"They were not cheering for me anymore"- Karrion Kross details the things he did in WWE to ensure everyone booed him

Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross revealed the lengths he had to go to ensure everyone booed him.

Although The Herald of Doomsday had a lackluster run on the main roster, he was one of the top Superstars in NXT. The two-time NXT Champion was a heel throughout his career in WWE. However, his in-ring success and captivating presence sometimes made it difficult to get fans to root against him.

Speaking on the Wrassle Rap podcast, the former NXT star stated that although he was a heel, fans still used to cheer for him. Kross further detailed that it was good to get support from the audience but it did him no favors as he was supposed to be the bad guy. He said:

"I was trying to think of ways within the parameters that we were working in to get them against me because I’m not doing my babyface any favors whatsoever. If I’m going to be the guy who kills people clean for a year and a half, no one gets near him and he gets cheered over the babyface? What am I doing for these guys, right?"

The former RAW Superstar also revealed his antics during commercial breaks to get the fans to turn on him:

"So I would do little things, like on commercial breaks, I’d give people the finger. You know, I’d be going by the glass and somebody would be wearing my shirt and I’d flat out, you know, tell them, ‘Go f**k your mother’. And the whole front row would be like, ‘WOAH’. Go buy another one of my t-shirts, bring it home to mom and dad. They were not cheering for me anymore. It’s funny, this is what I love about the pro wrestling culture," Karrion Kross continued. (H/T- wrestlinginc)

Karrion Kross was released by WWE last year

Karrion Kross was one of the most surprising names that was featured in the long list of the WWE locker room that was recently released. He was officially released on November 4, 2021.

Kross had one of the most dominating runs in the former black and gold brand and was undefeated before dropping the title to Samoa Joe.

Also Read Article Continues below

The former IMPACT Wrestling Champion will be going back to his independent roots and adapting his old wrestling name of "Killer Kross". However, the wrestling world will have to wait until early 2022 for his return as he's currently under a non-compete clause.

Shawn Michaels was involved in a backstage incident not many know about. More details right here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande