"The reality is there's a very good chance I could lose" - Karrion Kross talks about chances of retaining NXT Title

During the Global Press Conference for NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Karrion Kross opened up about his chances of retaining the NXT Championship and admitted there's a chance he will lose, whilst also talking about his main concern going into the match.

Sportskeeda's own Rick Uccino was able to ask Karrion Kross a question heading into the event on Sunday and he chose to ask the current NXT Champion about not being completely in control during a Fatal Five Way and possibly not being part of the finish to lose his title. Here's the full question asked,

You have been absolutely dominant in one-on-one competition. However, this Sunday you will face four of NXT's best, including two former NXT Champions. What is the biggest challenge going to be for you in this Fatal Five Way and are you concerned at all about not having to be involved in the finish to lose your Championship?

Kross took a pause and then gave a surprisingly honest answer to the question, admitting that due to the circumstances there's every chance he could very well lose the title.

"There's a time for theatrics and there's a time for reality," says Kross. "The reality is there's a very good chance I could lose this title in this match. If you don't acknowledge that, you're probably, definitely, going to lose it."

Karrion Kross' biggest concern heading into NXT TakeOver: In Your House

However, Kross didn't stop there as he went on to admit that he thought there was only one thing he needed to worry about, and it was a specific Superstar submitting another.

If I'm being honest, my biggest concern is Kyle O'Reilly submitting Adam Cole in this match. That's really my only concern.

Adam Cole, who was also present during the press conference, found the idea of Kross being worried about him tapping out to be laughable. But is there something to Kross' concerns?

You can watch the whole Global Press Conference for NXT TakeOver: In Your House below, with Kross and Cole, as well as Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, Kyle O'Reilly, Raquel Gonzalez, Ember Moon, LA Knight and Cameron Grimes answering questions.

