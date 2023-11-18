Karrion Kross beats 34-year-old WWE star for the first time in 7 years ahead of SmackDown

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross faced Cedric Alexander prior to this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Kross has been absent from WWE's television programming for a while now. Nonetheless, he continues to perform regularly at live shows and in untelevised matches, and he continued the trend this week as well.

In a pre-show dark match for this week's SmackDown, Kross faced Cedric Alexander in singles action. Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful confirmed Kross' win via Twitter/X.

Expand Tweet

This marked the first singles encounter between the two since their match at the Modern Vintage Wrestling event 'MVW Justice For All' in 2016, where Kross emerged victorious.

Kross' run on the main roster has not reached the heights many had expected. Despite high-profile feuds with top stars like AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre, the 38-year-old has not been able to establish himself as a main-event star. Alexander, on the other hand, was last seen in action during last week's show when he faced Dragon Lee.

Recent reports hinting at Kross's imminent return to WWE programming have sparked curiosity about what plans the Stamford-based company might have in store for the former NXT Champion.

What is your opinion on Karrion Kross' current run? Let us know in the comments section below.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.