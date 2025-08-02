Karrion Kross breaks character after he gets a heartwarming surprise from family members ahead of SummerSlam

  • home icon
By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 02, 2025 01:21 GMT
Karrion Kross is a former NXT Champion (source: WWE.com)

Karrion Kross received a surprise from his family members ahead of SummerSlam. He even broke his character to greet them.

Kross' WWE run has been on a downward spiral. After spending the better part of the past few months off television, he has been feuding with Sami Zayn, which is his biggest rivalry in months. These two men first locked horns at Night of Champions, where Sami walked away with the win. They faced each other again on the July 21 episode of RAW. This time, Kross picked up the win. However, this didn't settle their feud as both men are set to face each other again at SummerSlam.

Ahead of this match, Kross was doing a meet-and-greet when his family showed up to give him a surprise. The former NXT Champion broke away from his usual heel character to greet and welcome them. He seemed very happy and excited to see them.

Check out the clip here:

It will be interesting to see if Karrion Kross will be able to win at SummerSlam 2025.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

