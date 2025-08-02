Karrion Kross breaks character after he gets a heartwarming surprise from family members ahead of SummerSlam

Karrion Kross received a surprise from his family members ahead of SummerSlam. He even broke his character to greet them.Kross' WWE run has been on a downward spiral. After spending the better part of the past few months off television, he has been feuding with Sami Zayn, which is his biggest rivalry in months. These two men first locked horns at Night of Champions, where Sami walked away with the win. They faced each other again on the July 21 episode of RAW. This time, Kross picked up the win. However, this didn't settle their feud as both men are set to face each other again at SummerSlam. Ahead of this match, Kross was doing a meet-and-greet when his family showed up to give him a surprise. The former NXT Champion broke away from his usual heel character to greet and welcome them. He seemed very happy and excited to see them.Check out the clip here:It will be interesting to see if Karrion Kross will be able to win at SummerSlam 2025.