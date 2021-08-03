Karrion Kross breaks silence after losing once again on WWE RAW

Karrion Kross put out a tweet sharing what's on his mind after he suffered yet another loss on Monday Night RAW. The reigning NXT Champion was beaten by his former NXT rival Keith Lee in a hard-fought match in front of a red hot crowd in Chicago.

This loss takes Kross' count to two on the main roster inside three weeks. On his RAW debut, the NXT Champion was beaten by Jeff Hardy.

Taking to Twitter, Karrion Kross reflected on how things didn't go his way, but implied that he isn't concerned about the past. Instead, the NXT Champion is focused on a better future and will look forward to doing so. Along with his message, Kross also posted a video of him working out and even thanked Chicago for the hospitality.

Out of the ring and back to the drawing board.



Didn’t go my way,

But that was yesterday.

And in this present moment,

We can be on course to improving all things if we fully commit to the necessary process.



Thank you #Chicago

It was good to see, hear and feel you again.



⏳🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/SPOsM408FA — Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) August 3, 2021

Karrion Kross will defend the NXT Championship against Samoa Joe

Despite his matches on the main roster as of late, Kross is involved in an interesting feud against Samoa Joe. The pair have been going back-and-forth ever since Joe returned to WWE.

The former NXT Champion will once again challenge for the title when he faces Kross at WWE NXT TakeOver 36. Meanwhile, how things will turn out for the current NXT Champion on the main roster remains to be seen.

It is also to be noted that Kross isn't currently accompanied by Scarlett Bordeaux on RAW. The NXT Champion could be unleashed to his full force once Scarlett is by his side.

