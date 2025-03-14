Karrion Kross claims Judgment Day star is one of the toughest guys in WWE

As a faction, The Judgment Day is arguably the most despised group in WWE right now. They whine, use every dirty trick in the book, and are overall a very unlikable team. However, Karrion Kross has identified a faction member as one of the toughest guys in the locker room.

The Judgment Day member in question is JD McDonagh, who recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet. Kross, looking to hype up his fellow WWE Superstar, invited his followers on X to check it out.

The Herald of Doomsday revealed on social media that he is often asked who the toughest wrestler in the locker room is. He stated that it’s a tough question to answer, especially considering there are wrestlers away from their families, some coming back from injury, and even some taking every risk in the ring.

However, although Kross didn't provide a definitive answer, he singled out JD McDonagh. He recalled how The Judgment Day star could have suffered a life-threatening injury in his last match but toughed it out with a very "physical performance."

"I was recently asked who’s the toughest wrestler in the locker room in an interview. Hard to say. Fathers away from home, guys coming back from broken necks, weekly high risk takers, people battling through mental wars that they’ll never discuss publicly…JD is up there in toughest guys. Give this interview a watch. His last match, he finished a very physical performance with an injury that could have become life threatening," tweeted Karrion Kross.

McDonagh is a workhorse of a WWE Superstar, which can be seen in his performances. Hopefully, he will return to action soon.

The Judgment Day was on the hunt for a new member

JD McDonagh has been injured for some time now, which has made The Judgment Day keen to recruit a new member. Well, at least everyone but Finn Balor was not keen.

Dominik Mysterio approached the former Universal Champion about the idea several times. However, he was rejected each time. It has been a while since the topic was discussed, but who knows when the desire for a new member might come up again.

The group has interesting times ahead. The next couple of weeks will be intriguing, especially considering that WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner.

