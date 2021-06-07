"I do use it as a motivating factor" - Karrion Kross discusses how it feels like to perform weekly on a major platform 

Ever since he arrived in NXT, Karrion Kross has drawn the attention of many fans through the mystery and intrigue that surrounds his character. Even though there have been some critics of his work, he has become one of the most buzzworthy stars in WWE.

It has only been a little over a year since his debut in NXT, and he has definitely made his presence felt in the company. He is currently undefeated in singles competition, and he currently reigns supreme as the NXT Champion.

Despite working in other major companies before, Kross has been provided with a bigger platform in WWE than anywhere else. Speaking with Michael Morales of Lucha Libre Online, Karrion Kross discussed what it's like to be seen by hundreds of thousands of people on a weekly basis.

"It doesn’t affect my performance," said Kross. "I do use it as a motivating factor. This is the platform that I have right now. So having the opportunity for the world to be able to see whether it's on television, or even afterwards on YouTube, our YouTube channel. I mean, their reach [WWE] is global."

"Essentially when you think about the program on television and then the media that is attached to it," Kross added. "I mean, I just want to be the best version of myself every single week. Literally, six days a week ,I'm training just to get to that one day seven to be exactly who people should be expecting to see."

Kross' unique character and presentation remains one of the most noteworthy aspects of NXT. His prominence as the brand's world champion

Karrion Kross is a two-time NXT Champion

Karrion Kross with the NXT Championship

Karrion Kross first won the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: XXX, but an injury forced him to relinquish the title just four days later.

Kross was on the shelf for a few months, but he returned to NXT in December to begin a feud with Damian Priest. The rivalry came to an end at NXT New Year's Evil, where Kross decisively defeated "The Archer of Infamy."

Kross moved onto a feud with Santos Escobar before he finally got a shot at the championship he never lost. Karrion Kross and Finn Balor clashed at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, where Kross picked up the win and regained the NXT Championship.

What do you think of Karrion Kross' run as champion so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier