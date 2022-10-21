Karrion Kross has some controversial picks in his WWE Mount Rushmore

Karrion Kross' WWE Mount Rushmore is different from most.

Kross returned to WWE alongside his wife Scarlett in August and has been involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre on SmackDown ever since.

He recently sat down with GiveMeSport to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his WWE Mount Rushmore, Kross made some picks that many fans would consider to be controversial.

Kross named The Ultimate Warrior, Taz, Brian Pillman, and Triple H. The SmackDown Superstar went into detail to explain each of his picks, starting with The Ultimate Warrior and The Human Suplex Machine.

"When I was a little boy, he [Ultimate Warrior] was the person that jumped out the screen for me," Karrion Kross said. "When he was on TV, I couldn’t take my eyes off the television. I used to run around my living room and do all the crazy stuff that Ultimate Warrior did. [Then] once my family got me involved with amateur wrestling, catch wrestling snd combat sports, I began to watch wrestling very differently. When I saw a lot of the greco roman and judo stuff that Taz was doing in the ring, I thought ‘wow’. I just spoke to me."

GiveMeSport WWE @GiveMeSportWWE The Undertaker

Shawn Michaels

The Rock

John Cena

Ric Flair

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Hulk Hogan



Karrion Kross gave his WWE Mount Rushmore to



givemesport.com/88073864-wwe-m… The UndertakerShawn MichaelsThe RockJohn CenaRic FlairStone Cold Steve AustinHulk HoganKarrion Kross gave his WWE Mount Rushmore to @GiveMeSport , and it's one that's likely going to raise some eyebrows ❌ The Undertaker❌ Shawn Michaels❌ The Rock❌ John Cena❌ Ric Flair❌ Stone Cold Steve Austin❌ Hulk HoganKarrion Kross gave his WWE Mount Rushmore to @GiveMeSport, and it's one that's likely going to raise some eyebrows 👀givemesport.com/88073864-wwe-m…

Why does Karrion Kross have Brian Pillman on his WWE Mount Rushmore?

Kross rounded out his picks with Triple H and The Loose Cannon Brian Pillman.

Pillman was one of the first wrestlers in professional wrestling who blurred the lines of work and shoot on national wrestling programming, and this was something that appealed to Kross.

"I remember being a teenager, and everyone was so positive they knew. They were in on it but when Pillman was on TV, everything he said and did was real," Karrion Kross said. "And that is an incredible thing that you cannot teach anybody to do. That has to be in them. I love that. I don’t want to know. [And] the fourth person would be Triple H. He’s the person that’s given me the opportunity to demonstrate things that I was so sure of since I was a little boy, that I knew that I’d be able to do." [H/T: GiveMeSport]

What are your thoughts on Karrion Kross' WWE Mount Rushmore? Do any of these picks exist on your list? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Poll : Do you like Karrion Kross' WWE Mount Rushmore? Yes No 0 votes