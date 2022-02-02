"A new tale has begun" - Released WWE star Karrion Kross posts cryptic message

Killer Kross, formerly known as WWE superstar Karrion Kross, posted a mysterious video via Twitter to announce his return to action. His non-compete clause has expired, so he is now free to compete elsewhere.

Kross' WWE run was fairly short, but he impressed many fans during his time on NXT. He won the NXT Championship in quick succession by beating Keith Lee for the title at WWE NXT TakeOver: 30. Kross later won the title again by defeating Finn Balor, and he had a dominant reign as the champion the second time around.

However, Kross' time in the WWE was cut short a few months after he debuted on the main roster. Inconsistent booking hamstrung his ability to succeed on WWE RAW before the company let him go in November. Now that his non-compete clause is up, the former NXT Champion tweeted a video to hype up his return.

"When they called, they said, we are releasing you,'" said Kross. "And how ironic, as they said that to the man who put me away and at the same time that they were releasing him, it was actually they who released me, which is exactly what I needed the entire time." [from 0:21 onwards]

With an intimidating presence and attitude, Karrion Kross made an instant impact in NXT. Given the right opportunity, he can shine wherever he decides to wrestle next.

Karrion Kross' main roster run did not go to plan

When the two-time NXT Champion made WWE RAW debut in July 2021, fans were excited to see how Karrion Kross would fare on the main roster.

However, WWE drastically changed him. The company made him wear a questionable helmet and watered down his popular entrance. Plus, without his manager Scarlett by his side, Kross looked a shell of himself.

Despite his underwhelming run on WWE's main roster, it is clear from his days in NXT and Lucha Underground that Kross still has a lot to offer the wrestling business.

Where do you think Kross will end up next? Let us know in the comments below.

