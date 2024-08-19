Karrion Kross debuts new look on WWE RAW arrival

WWE will make its next stop on the road to Bash in Berlin tonight in Fort Lauderdale, Florida as RAW airs live from Amerant Bank Arena. A big match is set to happen after weeks of a tense rivalry, but the hot topic of discussion ahead of RAW has to do with how Karrion Kross looks.

The New Day has feuded with The Final Testament for almost three months now. With Big E still sidelined, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have called on names like Otis and Akira Tozawa at times to help them deal with Kross, Akam, and Rezar. Odyssey Jones recently made his highly-anticipated arrival on the red brand and has joined Kingston and Woods in battling the heel faction that also includes Paul Ellering and Scarlett.

Trending

Tonight's RAW will feature Six-Man Tag Team action with Kross, Akam, and Rezar taking on Kingston, Woods, and Jones. WWE shared the following video of the former NXT Champion arriving at Amerant Bank Arena, but the main discussion is about The Final Testament leader's new look, which may be temporary as he gets in his proper attire for tonight's show.

"So, let's see... I beat a former King of the Ring, I beat a former WWE Champion, and Authors of Pain beat one of the greatest tag team champions of all-time, The New Day. What do you think is gonna happen tonight?" Karrion Kross said while laughing.

An earlier RAW spoiler report from backstage revealed that the Six-Man Tag Team match is scheduled to air as the fifth overall segment of the night, and the third match of the night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback