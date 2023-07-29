Karrion Kross destroys former champion on WWE SmackDown

Karrion Kross destroyed a former champion tonight on SmackDown after a distraction from Scarlett.

Kross has been feuding with AJ Styles for a couple of weeks now. The first time these two men met was before Night of Champions when Styles won that encounter in convincing fashion.

Following that match, they had a mixed tag match where Kross and Scarlett emerged victorious. With the score at 1-1, this rivalry was far from over, and Kross made that clear when he attacked The O.C. when AJ Styles was in the middle of his United States Title Invitational match.

This resulted in Karl Anderson missing last week due to the attack. Tonight on the blue brand, Anderson had his chance to get retribution against Kross. Before the match, he informed his O.C. stablemates that he wanted to go into this match alone.

During the match, Karl Anderson came out all guns blazing and caught Kross off guard. However, Scarlett distracted Anderson by grabbing his leg.

This turned the tide in Karrion Kross' favor, and he destroyed Anderson with the final prayer to get the win.

Following the match, Karrion Kross locked in the Kross jacket on Anderson and released it only when The O.C. came down to the ring. This will only add more fuel to this fire after tonight's assault.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023