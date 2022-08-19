"It was an amputated presentation"- Karrion Kross details what went wrong in his first run with WWE

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross reflected on his first stint with the company.

The former NXT Champion shocked the wrestling community on SmackDown a few weeks back as he made his return to WWE after being released last year. Kross attacked Drew McIntyre on his return before sending a message to Roman Reigns.

During a recent chat with Corey Graves on the After the Bell podcast, Kross highlighted that there was no continuity between his stint on NXT and RAW:

"The most important thing for me, for my fans, was to be able to create continuity. One of the biggest criticisms of the transition between Kross on NXT and Kross on RAW was that there was no continuity, it was just missing things. It was an amputated presentation." [26:25 - 26:43]

Karrion Kross focused on continuity after getting released from WWE

Karrion Kross and his wife, Scarlett Bourdeaux, were released from WWE in November last year after spending over a year with the company.

While Kross was a force to be reckoned with during his time on NXT, his main roster run was lackluster and did not capture the essence of his character from the developmental brand.

Speaking on the same podcast, Karrion mentioned that after getting released, he tried to indulge in storylines that were in continuation with the previous character. The former NXT Champion also spoke about the cryptic videos he posted on social media:

"So I thought, I have my hands on the wheel right now, how can I make this make sense for people who continue to watch me? How can I take what has happened in real life and put it into the narrative of Killer Kross and Karrion Kross? How can I put all of that? So, I created a bunch of videos with transitions from the death of one character versus the other. I played on some ideas of maybe multiple personalities. So, I just began going out into the street with a good friend of mine, Roland. The way he sees things visually, and cinematically, is the way I see them as well." [26:44 to 27:20]

Killer Kross @realKILLERkross

#DoomsdayTour



New video now available on

The Killer Kross Channel:

youtu.be/Agy6MA73wBc



#TickTock This year has been… busy.New video now available onThe Killer Kross Channel: This year has been… busy.#DoomsdayTourNew video now available onThe Killer Kross Channel:youtu.be/Agy6MA73wBc#TickTock ⏳💀❌ https://t.co/ce2EJz5EqF

Kross was one of the top stars of NXT during the black and gold era of the brand. With Triple H now at the helm, one can expect The Herald of Doomsday to receive similar treatment on the main roster.

