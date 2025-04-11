Karrion Kross discloses how he honestly feels about missing WrestleMania; takes a shot at former WWE Champion

Karrion Kross recently sent out a video on social media aimed at AJ Styles. He also commented on how he felt about missing WrestleMania 41.

The Doomwalker will make his televised in-ring return on WWE RAW next week. He will collide with The Phenomenal One in a singles match. The latter is scheduled to take on Logan Paul at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Karrion Kross posted a clip on X explaining why AJ Styles cannot lose to Logan Paul at WrestleMania. He said missing the event, which will be in his hometown, wasn't easy.

"He doesn't understand. He's phenomenal, but he's stupid. He doesn't understand the obsession. What is there not to understand? I think maybe AJ doesn't understand because he's just not taking the time to think... He's playing the pious, humble, good-guy card in a situation where if he loses at WrestleMania, every single person who has spent time in this business to get to where they are now or the effort to get to where they want to be, loses with him. And I absolutely cannot have that here," said Kross.

He added:

"And why am I so bent out about this? Well, maybe it's because WrestleMania is happening in my home of Las Vegas where I cut my teeth and got my break. And I don't have a match on the card. That I can find a way to deal with. It's not easy. But to see a guy show up to the dance that I would kill, I would kill to be at with such arrogance, masquerading as someone who's going to pave the way and set the example. Brother, nobody wants to be like you. They just want to be phenomenal."

Karrion Kross hasn't competed on WWE RAW in months

Next week's episode of RAW will be The Harbinger of Doom's first match of the year on the show. He last competed on the red brand in December. He used to run a group called The Final Testament, but AOP and Paul Ellering got released, leaving only him and his wife, Scarlett.

Karrion Kross has been appearing on TV, but mostly in backstage segments. It'll be interesting to see whether he'll get a win over AJ Styles on his RAW in-ring return.

