Karrion Kross leaves superstar tied in the ropes during dominant in-ring WWE SmackDown debut

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross made his WWE SmackDown in-ring debut on the latest episode of the show.

Kross was released from the company last year due to budget cuts. He previously competed on RAW and the black-and-gold version of NXT before his departure.

He made a surprise return to WWE several weeks ago on SmackDown with his wife Scarlett Bordeaux during Roman Reigns' segment with Drew McIntyre. Reigns and McIntyre are set to collide at Clash at the Castle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Cardiff, Wales.

The Herald of Doomsday has been playing mind games with the duo, and it seems like he wants a shot at the coveted titles. On this week's SmackDown, he collided with Drew Gulak in what was a dominant display.

He hit the latter with the Doomsday Saito suplex and locked him in a rear-naked choke to win the match via pinfall in quick succession.

Following the bout, Karrion Kross and Scarlett tied Gulak to the ropes before heading backstage. Kross isn't currently scheduled to compete at Clash at the Castle, but he'll undoubtedly be watching the main event closely.

