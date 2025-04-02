Karrion Kross drops cryptic 2-word message amid WWE contract rumors

There is plenty of speculation regarding Karrion Kross' WWE contract status. Amid the rumors about his future, Kross dropped a cryptic message on his social media account.

Kross has not wrestled on RAW since pinning Uncle Howdy on December 9, 2024, in an eight-man tag team match pitting The Final Testament and The Miz against The Wyatt Sicks. Following the huge win, the former NXT Champion has been the devil on the shoulders of Sami Zayn and AJ Styles.

The Herald of Doomsday spoke to Jackie Redmond this past Monday on RAW in London, warning about the "evil side" of AJ Styles ahead of his confrontation with Logan Paul. Styles lost the exchange and will now lock horns with The Maverick at WrestleMania 41.

In a post on Instagram, Karrion Kross shared a couple of snaps from his interview on RAW alongside Scarlett. He also wrote a cryptic two-word message for the WWE Universe to decipher.

"You'll see," Kross captioned the post.

After the disbandment of The Final Testament, Karrion Kross initially wanted Sami Zayn to join the dark side if he desired to become world champion. When it didn't work, Kross went on to urge AJ Styles to show the evil side he knows.

It will be interesting to see how The Phenomenal One handles the pressure of battling Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41.

Karrion Kross is in a contract year with WWE

According to Fightful Select, Karrion Kross' current WWE contract will likely expire during the summer. The two sides have seemingly not begun negotiating a new contract, with summertime at least three months away.

The report also pointed out that Kross has impressed several WWE officials with how he utilizes his screen time. The Herald of Doomsday has also gained popularity online, especially with the theory about him making WWE Superstars evil.

Kross' initial run in WWE was from 2020 to 2021, dominating in NXT but having a forgettable stint on the main roster. He was released in 2021 but was re-signed by Triple H in August 2022.

