Karrion Kross forms a 5-person faction involving returning WWE Hall of Famer on SmackDown

Karrion Kross isn't a superstar who had much momentum in 2022 or 2023, but all of that looks like it will change in one swift moment as he is now the leader of a five-person faction involving three returning stars.

This week on SmackDown, Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits came out to cut a promo, with The All Mighty declaring his entry into the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. He and the Profits were confronted by Karrion Kross and Scarlett, who had returned with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering.

Not only this but Lashley and The Profits were brutally assaulted by the returning Akam and Rezar of Authors of Pain/AOP. Karrion Kross also entered the ring to join in on the assault.

It looks like Kross is now leading a faction comprising himself, Scarlett, Paul Ellering, and AOP.

AOP hasn't been seen on WWE television since March 9, 2020, making it 1397 days since its last appearance. This was right before the pandemic kicked in, and they spent time away from the ring before getting released later in 2023.

It's been known for a while now that APO had re-signed with WWE, with the deal reportedly happening back in 2022, right before Vince McMahon's return.

This will be a massive move in Kross's career and could lead to big things ahead.