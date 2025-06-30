Karrion Kross gets new WWE name

Karrion Kross has been making headlines over the past few months. The former NXT Champion has become a fan favorite and is backed by the WWE Universe.
Kross took on Sami Zayn at Night of Champions 2025, and it seems that many fans were disappointed with the bout's outcome. That said, the loss could have created a whole new character for Kross. Following the show, WWE has given him a new nickname as part of his recently released merchandise.
Kross is now seemingly known as "Good Soldier." On Instagram, WWE Shop posted photos of The Doom Walker and Scarlett's new merchandise with the following message:
"For the crimes of being good soldiers and turning pain into art."
Karrion Kross and his wife, Scarlett, are seemingly pushing for the new persona, and the former NXT Champion posted the following message:
"Couple of good soldiers here letting you know these few pieces just dropped from everybody’s favorite bad guys."
Kross has become one of WWE's biggest merchandise sellers just by being himself, and it seems that his latest shirt is expected to be another big seller. It will be interesting to see what the creative team has planned for him to bounce back from his defeat at Night of Champions.
What's next for Karrion Kross on WWE RAW?
Fans don't have to wait long to see what's next for Kross since it could be revealed tonight on RAW. Kross had targeted Sami Zayn over the past few weeks with the hopes that, much like The New Day, he would influence The Master Strategist to embrace his dark side.
AJ Styles and Sami Zayn refused the option that Karrion Kross handed to them. Since Zayn picked up the win at Night of Champions, it could be time for a change. Kross could find a new target on RAW since there are several frustrated WWE Superstars who could need some coaching to finally embrace their true persona.
