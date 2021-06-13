"I don't plan on staying in NXT forever" - Karrion Kross hints at a RAW or SmackDown callup

WWE held a Global Press Conference ahead of NXT TakeOver: In Your House where a lot of the Superstars taking part could answer questions from journalists around the world. One of those Superstars was NXT Champion Karrion Kross who made a shocking revelation about his plans for the future.

Kross was asked a question by Mexican journalist Javier Cardoso, who asked - 'You are one of the most solid wrestlers in WWE, will you go down in history as the best NXT Champion of all time?'

Kross batted away the possibility of being considered the best NXT Champion of all time, stating that it was for the WWE Universe and NXT fans to decide. However, what he said next was definitely more interesting.

"I will tell you this, I don't plan on ever losing this title, that's number one. Number two, I don't plan on staying in NXT forever. And number three? Find out on Sunday. These guys are showing up. I'm showing up. I'm planning on beating the s*** out of all four of them. I'm leaving with this. That's my game plan. Why? Because it's personal."

Is NXT Champion Karrion Kross moving to RAW or SmackDown?

The most interesting part of that is Kross stating that he didn't plan on being in NXT for long. Whilst there has been some speculation that he will lose the title without getting pinned himself and consequently moved to RAW or SmackDown, it's interesting to see Kross, and in turn WWE, actively tease this.

Sportskeeda's own Rick Uccino was one of the journalists able to take part in the Global TakeOver and he was able to ask Johnny Gargano a question about wanting revenge on Adam Cole, and Karrion Kross a question about his Fatal Five Way concerns.

Watch the full press conference below! Could we see Karrion Kross on RAW or SmackDown sooner than we think? It certainly seems like that could be a distinct possibility now. Alternatively, it could be a way to swerve us into expecting a title loss, only for Kross to successfully defend his title.

