Karrion Kross laid out as NXT title contenders emerge

Karrion Kross did not have a great night on this week's NXT as he was attacked by five superstars. Finn Balor, Kyle O'Reilly, Pete Dunne, Austin Theory, and Johnny Gargano sent a big message to the NXT Champion.

It was announced last on last week's NXT that Finn Balor would make his return to the black and gold brand tonight. The former NXT Champion made his intentions known and confronted Karrion Kross.

Kross was already having a war of words with Kyle O'Reilly and Pete Dunne when Balor decided to come out and punch him square in the jaw. However, the champion was having none of it and gave it back to Balor right there.

Dunne looked like he was not eager to put his hands on Karrion Kross but instead decked O'Reilly from behind. Soon, chaos erupted inside the ring as all three men got involved with Kross forcing NXT to send out security to control the situation.

Security then escorted O'Reilly and Balor away. One security guard tried to calm Kross but he ended up getting dropped with a Doomsday Saito suplex.

For a moment it looked as if Kross had averted disaster by clearing out all his potential contenders. But the champion was attacked from behind by the NXT North American Champion, Johnny Gargano, and Austin Theory.

Theory is supposed to face Kross next week in a non-title match after he drew the ire of Scarlett earlier in the night.

Kross dropped Theory with a suplex but was he saved by Gargano who superkicked the NXT Champion. The Way then teamed up to take Kross down.

The North American Champion finished off his work for the night by clocking Kross across the face with his title.

The NXT Championship picture is getting intense

It seems that Karrion Kross has a big target on his back as a lot of superstars in the black and gold brand are gunning for his NXT Championship.

While Gargano and Theory have a score to settle with The Herald of Doomsday, Balor, O'Reilly, and Pete Dunne are all looking to dethrone Kross and rule over NXT.

Perhaps we will get an answer in the coming weeks as to how the title picture will form around Kross.