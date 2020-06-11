Karrion Kross lays down challenge for Adam Cole on NXT

As Triple H said, Karrion Kross can put an end to any title reign on NXT.

Does this mean that Kross will be fast-tracked to the title picture?

Is this it for Adam Cole's NXT Championship reign?

In the main event of this week's NXT, Adam Cole faced Dexter Lumis in a Single's Match. The leader of the Undisputed Era picked a convincing victory over Lumis after a memorable encounter. However, that was not all for Adam Cole.

In the closing moments of this week's episode of NXT, we saw Scarlett near the ring, and she was there to lay down the challenge for the reigning NXT Champion. By making her keep a huge timer inside the ring, WWE not-so-subtly hinted at Adam Cole's next feud. It is now clear that his next challenger will be none other than Karrion Kross.

Kross himself confirmed his intentions with respect to Adam Cole and his NXT Championship reign when he replied 'Yes' to NXT's question, 'Is time running out for Adam Cole?'.

You can see his tweet below.

Adam Cole was scheduled to fight Dexter Lumis after the latter interrupted during the NXT Championship match at TakeOver: In Your House. Cole had help from the Undisputed Era members, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong while he was battling against the Velveteen Dream.

That's when Lumia decided to interfere and even things out as he brawled with Fish and Strong outside the ring. Their brief exchange of blows further resulted in him putting the UE members in the back of his trunk and driving off the set.

Therefore, on the first episode of NXT after TakeOver, Adam Cole sought hai revenge against Lumis and picked a victory in the main event. But soon after that, he became aware of his next challenger -- Karrion Kross, who is on a brutal run of his own. At the PPV, Kross faced Tommaso Ciampa in a Single's match and defeated the Blackheart in their short encounter.

It is highly possible that Kross will be the one who will put an end to Adam Cole's historic NXT Championship reign and it will be interesting to see how WWE will book this feud in the coming weeks.

What else happened on NXT this week?

In the opening match of the show, we saw Keith Lee and Mia Yim taking on Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. The latter managed to pick a win after employing dirty tactics in order to keep their opponents distracted.

We also saw Finn Balor take on Cameron Grimes and after he was done, the Prinxe turned his attention towards Keith Lee. It is quite possible that we will see the two Superstars feuding for the NXT North American Championship soon.

In addition, WWE confirmed that Breezango would be facing Imperium for the NXT Tag Team titles next week. The Women's Tag Team Championships will also be on the line next week on NXT as the winner of the triple threat championship match for the tag team gold at Backlash will defend their titles against Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox on the Black and gold brand.