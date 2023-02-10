WWE star Karrion Kross is seeking revenge on Rey Mysterio during tomorrow's multi-man match on SmackDown. The winner will receive a shot against Gunther and his Intercontinental Championship.

Kross was one of the many released superstars that Triple H re-signed to the roster once he became Chief Content Officer back in 2022. The Game's faith in the two-time NXT Champion has paid off, as he's proven himself to be a worthy competitor and has constantly appeared on weekly programming.

He took on Rey Mysterio on the SmackDown before the Royal Rumble, but the Lucha Libre legend managed to pick up the victory.

Kross will now get a chance at revenge as he takes on Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and Madcapp Moss in a #1 contender's Fatal-Four Way match on tomorrow's SmackDown. He took to Twitter to hype up the showdown and "collect what's due."

"Tomorrow night…El Rey & I have unfinished business. And to sweeten the deal: Winner gets an IC Title shot at The Ring General. TIME to collect what’s due. #TickTock #SmackDown," Kross wrote.

#TickTock #Smackdown Tomorrow night…El Rey & I have unfinished business.And to sweeten the deal:Winner gets an IC Title shot atThe Ring General.TIME to collect what’s due. Tomorrow night…El Rey & I have unfinished business.And to sweeten the deal:Winner gets an IC Title shot atThe Ring General.TIME to collect what’s due.#TickTock ⏳ #Smackdown https://t.co/9ruwWLFSOz

Karrion Kross returned to WWE back in the summer of 2022

Karrion Kross might have been dominant in his NXT run, but his call-up to the main roster under Vince McMahon was a disaster. He was given a brand new outfit, theme music, and his valet Scarlett was removed. However, he was soon released.

The former two-time NXT Champion is now one of the more featured stars on television. There are plenty of directions his character could advance in.

One thing is for certain, Kross has proven to be a scary presence on the roster and has even scared children at WWE live events.

What would you like to see Kross do next? Sound off in the comments below.

