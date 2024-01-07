Karrion Kross' new faction gets a warning from former WWE champion

Karrion Kross made a shocking revelation on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution - that he has formed a faction with The Authors of Pain during his time away from WWE TV.

AOP attacked Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits on the show. The newly formed faction's look, the atmosphere of the arena once they arrived, and the entire segment were one of the highlights of a largely successful show on the whole.

In a WWE Digital Exclusive, The All Mighty, Street Profits, and B-Fab were seen backstage. Obviously, the former WWE Champion was not happy with what happened to him on the first episode of SmackDown of 2024. On Instagram earlier today, Angelo Dawkins added:

"In the end we just gotta let these Naysayas know."

A rivalry between The Herald of Doomsday and Bobby Lashley was teased during the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the go-home edition of WrestleMania 39, which was won by The All Mighty. However, the live crowd was audibly less enthusiastic.

In what looks like a revamped version of Karrion Kross, who has long been the subject of fans who are certain that the former NXT Champion has untapped potential, the likely feud between the two has already sparked massive interest.

Karrion Kross wants to know where the WWE Universe is at with regard to a first-time-ever showdown

When he appeared on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for a sit-down interview, he spoke about the time when fans went wild over a potential feud between him and John Cena during his first run with the Stamford-based promotion.

The WWE Universe was thoroughly intrigued after Cena dropped a picture of Kross on his social media with no context.

"People went crazy over it," Kross on John Cena's post of him on Instagram. "Unfortunately, some things happened. From that point to where we are now, where I'm no longer with the company and now I'm back. He's here as well. Just thought I'd put it out there and see how people still felt about it," Kross said.

Karrion Kross returned to SmackDown last month, calling it a chance for a new beginning. On the December 8 edition of the Friday night show, though, he was dismantled by The All Mighty in singles competition.

The bout was part of the United States Championship number one contender's tournament, which Kevin Owens eventually won in the latest edition.

