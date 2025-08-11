  • home icon
Karrion Kross' new name following WWE exit has been revealed

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Aug 11, 2025 19:57 GMT
Karrion Kross is no more (image via WWE)
Karrion Kross is no more (Image credit: WWE.com)

Karrion Kross' WWE departure became official last night after his and his wife Scarlett's contracts with the company expired and they reportedly opted not to sign new deals.

Kross confirmed his exit on social media, and it appears that the couple is now moving forward with bookings on the independent circuit. The fact that their contracts have expired means that there will be no 90-day non-compete clause, and they are now free agents, so they are able to work with anyone who books them.

Both Scarlett and Karrion have released new merch, just a day after their official departure, and it has been confirmed that Kross has reverted to using his "Killer Kross" name.

Killer Kross was Karrion's name on the indies for several years before being signed by WWE in 2020 and being forced to change his name.

Kross was released by WWE back in 2021, but returned to the company in 2022 and remained there for three years before his contract recently expired.

What's next for Karrion Kross and his wife Scarlett?

This appears to be the big question over the heads of Karrion Kross and his wife Scarlett, the couple only officially departed WWE 24 hours ago, but they have been the biggest topic of conversation on social media since.

The duo has several options, as many promotions are reportedly interested in working with them. However, most were hesitant to reach out, unsure if their WWE exit was part of a storyline.

Much like R-Truth's recent exit, the company could opt to bring them back based on the reaction of fans, which is why many promotions are reluctant to open a conversation.

Since the couple were RAW Superstars, it could be revealed as part of tonight's show if they are still contracted to the company or not.

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Phillipa Marie
