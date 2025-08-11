Karrion Kross' new name following WWE exit has been revealed

Karrion Kross' WWE departure became official last night after his and his wife Scarlett's contracts with the company expired and they reportedly opted not to sign new deals.Kross confirmed his exit on social media, and it appears that the couple is now moving forward with bookings on the independent circuit. The fact that their contracts have expired means that there will be no 90-day non-compete clause, and they are now free agents, so they are able to work with anyone who books them.Both Scarlett and Karrion have released new merch, just a day after their official departure, and it has been confirmed that Kross has reverted to using his &quot;Killer Kross&quot; name. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKiller Kross was Karrion's name on the indies for several years before being signed by WWE in 2020 and being forced to change his name.Kross was released by WWE back in 2021, but returned to the company in 2022 and remained there for three years before his contract recently expired.What's next for Karrion Kross and his wife Scarlett?This appears to be the big question over the heads of Karrion Kross and his wife Scarlett, the couple only officially departed WWE 24 hours ago, but they have been the biggest topic of conversation on social media since.The duo has several options, as many promotions are reportedly interested in working with them. However, most were hesitant to reach out, unsure if their WWE exit was part of a storyline.Much like R-Truth's recent exit, the company could opt to bring them back based on the reaction of fans, which is why many promotions are reluctant to open a conversation.Since the couple were RAW Superstars, it could be revealed as part of tonight's show if they are still contracted to the company or not.