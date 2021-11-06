Karrion Kross gives brutally honest opinion on bizarre helmet and attire after his WWE release 

Karrion Kross took to Twitter to share his honest reaction to his recent WWE attire following his shocking release from the company.

A fan asked Kross whether he would be able to get the helmet that the star wore before his WWE departure. Kross reacted and bluntly stated that "nobody wanted that piece of s***."

It's safe to say that Kross was not a fan of his new in-ring gear and his message was loud and clear with the following response:

"Nobody wants that piece of s*** brother," wrote Karrion Kross.

Karrion Kross' WWE career and release

🪦 KROSS @WWEKarrionKross I heard you all the entire time.



⏳ I heard you all the entire time.⏳ https://t.co/fFit40cFJB

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux signed with the WWE in April 2020 following an impressive run at IMPACT Wrestling, AAA, and many other promotions.

Kross arrived into the WWE system with a lot of promise as he had a perfect look to become a main eventer in the company. Kross' time in NXT ended with him winning the NXT Championship on two occasions.

Kross and Bordeaux's elaborate entrance and character work made them the superstars to watch out for once they eventually got the main roster call-up. WWE, however, decided to split the couple up and surprisingly booked Kross to lose his main roster debut match against Jeff Hardy on RAW.

WWE's baffling creative decisions continued as Kross began wearing a gladiator helmet and suspenders during his entrance. Kross' new look received a lot of criticism from the fans, and many were disappointed over the apparent saturation of his NXT gimmick.

As revealed on November 4th, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux were amongst the 18 superstars released from the WWE.

There was a time not too long ago when Karrion Kross was tipped to be a major player in the WWE. However, a series of questionable booking decisions, including the outlandish mask, severely dented his on-screen image.

Kross and Bordeaux are highly rated in wrestling circles, and they should get attractive offers once their WWE non-compete clause comes to an end. Stay tuned for more updates.

