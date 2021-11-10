Karrion Kross was was removed from televised shows ahead of his release

Karrion Kross had his name on the list of multiple superstars that were cut from WWE on November 4. The Herald of Doomsday, along with his fiancee Scarlett Bordeaux, were among the 18 superstars that were released by the company.

During his culminating days in the organization, Karrion's character was the center of attraction but for all the wrong reasons. Vince McMahon was underwhelmed by his character.

In a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that the higher ups were not pleased with Kross' persona and the decision to retract the superstar from televised shows was initiated.

“He had been quietly taken off TV, whatever it was a week or two ago. After the last time we saw him on TV, Vince McMahon made the call that we’re gonna take him off TV, you know where he’s doing that Demolition helmet deal that was stupid," Meltzer added

Meltzer further stated he was surprised that Kross was cut alongside Keith Lee despite the fact that ideas were flung back and forth for a brand new character. It was clear that the gladiator persona was not working for Karrion. Although the superstars had no say in the matter, they were taken off the show.

"He said this isn’t working, we need to take him off TV, we need to take him off, same with Keith Lee, we need to take him off and give him a new look. That was why I was surprised he was cut, because they were going to bring him back with a new look," Meltzer stated.

Karrion Kross had notable success in NXT

Being a two-time NXT champion, The Tollman has also made his mark on other promotions like Impact before making his way into WWE. He was a wrecking ball in NXT and has victories over the best in the roster.

Notable names like Pete Dunne, Keith Lee, and Finn Balor have tasted defeat at the hands of the Killer. Regardless of his success in NXT, he fell short when he came on to the main roster.

A phenomenal athlete with incredible wrestling skills, Karrion will undoubtedly find success in any major promotion. Kross will have to reconsider his approach and gameplan and will have to make up for all the momentum and fans he potentially lost.

Despite the tragic end to a bright career, he appears to be taking matters into his own hands, commencing his latest post-WWE booking with his fiancé Scarlett Bordeaux.

