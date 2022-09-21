Top WWE Superstar reacts to possibly teaming up with Bray Wyatt 

SmackDown star Karrion Kross recently reacted to a fan's theory regarding him and Bray Wyatt forming a tag team in WWE.

In the past few weeks, WWE has inexplicably played the song 'White Rabbit' by Jefferson Airplane in between commercial breaks at various events, with many thinking that the 60s classic is hinting towards the return of Bray. However, during his time outside of WWE, one of Karrion Kross' former ring names was The White Rabbit.

With both stars being linked to the song, a WWE fan recently posted a theory on social media suggesting that Kross and Wyatt may team up, this led the former NXT Champion to react to that theory.

"Every time I see mentions or teases in #WWE for the White Rabbit all I can think of is @realKILLERkross path of destruction. Could a team-up be in the works with @Windham6 (Bray Wyatt) ? #TickTock? #LetMeIn" H/T Twitter

The former Universal Champion has not been seen in a WWE ring since WrestleMania 37 last year where he lost to Randy Orton, who would later be released by the company in July 2021.

Many within WWE believe the 'White Rabbit' is Bray Wyatt

Over the years, The Eater of Worlds has always looked to play games with the WWE Universe by slowly hinting towards intentions without fully explaining them.

Given the manner in which the White Rabbit songs are being presented, it stands to reason why Wyatt may be the one behind the mystery. In a recent post from WrestleVotes, a source within WWE stated that many believe Bray Wyatt is behind the White Rabbit.

"Asked a source about the White Rabbit deal, source said while he suspects its Bray Wyatt, he said it's being "withheld" from everyone. WWE has been able to draw significant interest from this, w/o it being a 'TV storyline' & they'd like to keep it as quiet as possible." H/T Twitter

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

“Who killed the world? YOU DID.



Bray Wyatt interview from 2015:

“I didn’t make the world the way it is… you did.”



#WWERAW #SmackDown White Rabbit message from last night:“Who killed the world? YOU DID.Bray Wyatt interview from 2015:“I didn’t make the world the way it is… you did.” White Rabbit message from last night:“Who killed the world? YOU DID. 🐇Bray Wyatt interview from 2015:“I didn’t make the world the way it is… you did.” 👀 #WWERAW #SmackDown https://t.co/M9Ni5y5DnF

No matter who is behind the recent mysterious messages, the White Rabbit has sent WWE fans into speculation with multiple theories as to how it will play out.

Who do you think the 'White Rabbit' teases are referring to? Let us know in the comments section below.

