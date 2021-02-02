Karrion Kross responds to Randy Orton's challenge for a potential WWE match

Karrion Kross is one of the main attractions of WWE NXT and is the center of the brand when he's around. With that momentum, Kross seems to have accepted a challenge issued by none other than former WWE Champion, Randy Orton.

Last night, Kross posted a cryptic video on his Twitter account, teasing something big for his future plans. It didn't take long for the Viper to respond to the tweet with a snarky comment.

Get yo ass up here and let’s fight make some $ and crack a beer. Wtf you waiting for??? Time? Fuck time. Haha I’ll set my alarm https://t.co/dC7zI2gjLf — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) February 2, 2021

The Herald of Doomsday made note of this statement and didn't hesitate in replying to the Apex Predator, tautly accepting the challenge.

Sounds good to me. https://t.co/8rJtZaflO5 — Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) February 2, 2021

WWE twitter has erupted over this exchange and fans now want to see both of these wrestlers square off in the ring. Karrion Kross vs Randy Orton would be a match or even a rivalry that would unquestionably turn the heads of the WWE Universe.

Also, let's not forget, this isn't the first time Orton has teased a feud with someone from the Black and Gold brand. For a long time, Orton and Tommaso Ciampa have been exchanging words with each other on social media platforms, but nothing ever came of it.

What's next for Karrion Kross in WWE?

Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross made his debut for WWE last year in NXT, immediately picking a bone with Tomasso Ciampa. Kross used that rivalry to establish himself as the main threat in NXT. He has not lost a single match in WWE, and the matches that he has won have all been in dominant fashion.

Kross won the NXT Championship at NXT Takeover: XXX in August of last year after defeating Keith Lee, but he had to relinquish the belt after dislocating his shoulder in the match.

He made his return to WWE NXT four months later in December and has regained most of his momentum by now. He has his eyes set on the NXT Championship that rests over Finn Balor's shoulder.

However, one can never be sure with WWE. Kross might be called up to Raw or SmackDown sooner than expected because he would fit perfectly on the main roster. He is not only popular with the fans but also certain figures behind the scenes.

Triple H has often mentioned his confidence in Kross' ability as a performer and a worker. If Kross gets called up soon, we might be in for Karrion Kross vs Randy Orton after all.