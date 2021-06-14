Karrion Kross retains NXT title in Fatal Five-Way match at TakeOver: In Your House

Tonight in the main event of NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Karrion Kross defended his NXT title against four other opponents. The NXT Champion took on Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Kyle O'Reilly, and Pete Dunne in a Fatal Five-Way match.

The match witnessed a lot of short-term alliances amongst the superstars involved in the match. At one point, Cole, who was trapped inside the ring apron, was pummeled by Dunne, O'Reilly and Gargano before getting laid out by Kross.

Cole and O'Reilly also put their differences aside for a short while to take out Kross by nearly putting him through a table via a double powerbomb. However, in the end, it was Kross who walked out of the match, still the NXT Champion.

Karrion Kross dominated at NXT TakeOver: In Your House

O'Reilly was looking to get Cole to tap out to the heel hook, but Kross capitalized on the situation and locked in the Kross Jacket. O'Reilly released Cole, who was already battered and bruised, and eventually passed out to hand Kross the win.

Kross put on a dominant performance at TakeOver: In Your House and proved why he was confident in taking on all five men at once. However, as mentioned above there were moments when it seemed like the NXT title could slip from his grasp.

In a match that was quite possibly the best of the show, Kross walked out of the Capitol Wrestling Center still NXT Champion, vanquishing four of the best that NXT had to offer in one shot. It remains to be seen who could be next to challenge The Herald of Doomsday for the top prize on the black and yellow brand.

