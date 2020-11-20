Karrion Kross will return to WWE NXT soon

There have been plenty of injuries in professional wrestling throughout 2020. However, none of them have been more poorly timed than Karrion Kross's injury on the night of Takeover XXX when he won the NXT Championship from Keith Lee.

Kross suffered a separated shoulder, which forced him to relinquish the championship days later during the opening segment on WWE NXT. At the time of the injury, WWE offered no time frame for Kross's return to the ring but it seems like he's scheduled to return sooner rather than later.

Karrion Kross expected back with NXT soon

With a separated shoulder, the average time table for a return can range anywhere from two weeks to three months, depending on the severity of the injury. It seems like the injury was serious as it occurred roughly three months ago.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Kross is on his way back to NXT. So, it appears it's only a matter of time before Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux make their return to Wednesday nights to confront the current NXT Champion, Finn Balor.

Speaking of Balor, he was supposed to address the NXT Universe last night in regards to his broken jaw that he suffered at the last Takeover event against Kyle O'Reilly. Pat McAfee caught him and his new stable off guard before he gave a diagnosis.

With NXT Takeover: WarGames less than three weeks away it will be interesting to find out the status of the injuries of the current and former NXT Champions. If both men are healthy, you have to believe that there will be a collision course between these two men sometime in early 2021.

If there is another TakeOver scheduled for the weekend of the WWE Royal Rumble, it would be a great time to see this match take place. However, they could always stretch it out to WrestleMania weekend. Only time will tell. Either way, it's always great to see wrestlers return from the injury and give a much-needed boost to the NXT main event scene.